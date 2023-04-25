Reader's View: Don’t question climate change, only man’s part

A March 29 letter referred to a letter I wrote as a “climate change-denying letter.”

But I do not deny that the climate is changing. We had major climate change about 1,000 years ago (search “Medieval warm period”). What I question is global warming caused by man-made carbon-dioxide emissions.

Our global system is composed of five subsystems: the atmosphere, cryosphere (frozen parts), hydrosphere (water in oceans, land, and atmosphere), biosphere, and the lithosphere (crust, mantle, and core). Understanding how all five interact is a daunting task when systems are not always stable or completely understood.

I don’t see how anyone can get a handle on this when only a tiny fraction of the 40,000-mile, under-sea, volcanic mountain chain is monitored in real time — and in a world where water temperatures exceed 700 degrees, and vents are expelling carbon dioxide and sulfur gasses. If ocean waters are slowly heating up, we should expect more outgassing of carbon dioxide.

The March 29 letter cited NASA: “Our emissions add significant weight to one side of the balance between carbon being added to the atmosphere and carbon being removed from the atmosphere.”

But it’s not that simple. A March 31 Science.org article stated there are large uncertainties associated with modeling climate-carbon feedbacks.

Then there’s water vapor, the most prevalent greenhouse gas, comprising 1% to 3% of gasses in the atmosphere, according to ThoughtCo in November 2019. Carbon dioxide only amounts to 0.04% of the atmosphere. Man-made carbon dioxide is 4% of that, so man’s carbon dioxide amounts to about 0.0016% of the atmosphere. Methane is about 0.0002%. In other words, water vapor comprises up to 95% of all atmospheric greenhouse gas.

There’s lots of greenhouse gas out there, but man’s part is a microportion.

Phil Drietz

Delhi, Minnesota

