STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader's View: Don’t pay elected officials during a shutdown

Do they still get paid while trying to take some of those things away from us?

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Pennie Turcott, Duluth
January 28, 2023 07:12 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

If the government shuts down and all the public servants (who do the work that maintains and improves all the public services that keep the country running) don't get paid, do the people we voted for and who are supposed to represent all of us still get a paycheck? Do they still get paid while trying to take some of those things away from us?

Pennie Turcott

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

Related Topics: READERS VIEWU.S. CONGRESS
What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Congress, stop acting like spoiled children
We need to show the world Congress can and will work together to get things done, to remember the oath of office each member took, and to do what’s best for the people of this country.
January 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Dale Kempton, Cotton
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Poor will feel bigger electric bills the most
All of this expedited transition to clean energy is not free and will be reflected in electric rates.
January 27, 2023 08:47 AM
 · 
By  Eric Wendlandt, Saginaw
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Abortion bill doesn’t reflect Minnesota values
Most Minnesotans believe abortion should be available to women in need; however, they also believe in sensible guidelines and restrictions.
January 27, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Renee Zurn, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: PRO Act would protect a human right
If we as a community believe all people deserve to live the lives they want, then we must also support their ability to make critical decisions about their own reproductive health.
January 26, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Berges, Duluth