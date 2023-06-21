Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Don’t muzzle the plights of the downtrodden

Authentic concerns have to be heard before change can take place.

Opinion by Gerald Norrgard, Duluth
Today at 9:46 AM

In our midst, destitute, downtrodden, and fleeing immigrants are only seeking safety and shelter after cartels, smugglers, and predators have bled them dry and fled. We should remember the good Samaritan and his life-saving concern.

Instead, money has become the most-sought-after means to buy and pay for exposure and to reach an audience. It’s a shame.

Authentic concerns have to be heard before change can take place. Rich extremists would love nothing more than to muzzle the voices of the common good.

Gerald Norrgard

Duluth

