Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Don’t just complain about Trump

By H. John Strom, Houston
May 03, 2020 at 7:00 AM

A lot of Opinion letters in the News Tribune complain about President Donald Trump, who currently is trying to lead some 300 million Americans through the COVID-19 virus crisis. It is impossible to satisfy everyone. The letter writers often list criticism one, two, three, four, and so on. The writers’ purpose — at least it would be my purpose — seems to be to change people’s (favorable) opinion of President Trump.

The writers would have more impact if they would say what they would have done in each complaint situation. A reader cannot fully digest a point of view (complaint) when the writer doesn't say what they would have done. Are we pedestrians more capable than the president, with all of his advisors, to have done things differently? Do you always trust the Chinese government to tell the truth, the whole truth? Any government?

Remember, any president is talking to roughly 300 million people. He is making crisis suggestions and decisions that will hopefully benefit and protect the majority.

My father used to tell me, “Don't just stand there, do something, even if it’s wrong.”

H. John Strom

Houston

