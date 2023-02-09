Reader's View: Don’t gripe about your checks, frontline workers
A lot of people never got anything.
Regarding the Feb. 1 letter, “Hero pay in Minnesota ‘a slap in the face ’,” I say: Be thankful for what you received. A lot of people never got anything. Also, a lot of people went to their jobs and didn’t expect a pat on the back or a bonus.
Our government has to stop giving all this money away that we don’t have. It needs to stop borrowing and printing more money. The debt is too large now.
Ronald Eng
Wrenshall
