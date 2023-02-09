99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader's View: Don’t gripe about your checks, frontline workers

A lot of people never got anything.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Ronald Eng, Wrenshall
February 09, 2023 02:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Regarding the Feb. 1 letter, “Hero pay in Minnesota ‘a slap in the face ’,” I say: Be thankful for what you received. A lot of people never got anything. Also, a lot of people went to their jobs and didn’t expect a pat on the back or a bonus.

Our government has to stop giving all this money away that we don’t have. It needs to stop borrowing and printing more money. The debt is too large now.

Ronald Eng

Wrenshall

