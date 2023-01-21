Reader's View: Don’t burden taxpayers with park over interstate
I just hope it isn't shoved down our throats like the Red Plan was without a chance to vote on it.
In 1993, my house taxes were $945 a year. In 2022, they were $3,644. Next year they are going up another $562 to $4,206. The taxpayers of Duluth just voted down an increase of taxes to take care of our parks in Duluth.
And now some genius wants to build a 15-acre park called a “greenway” over Interstate 35 (Local View: “ Cover more of I-35 to create more connections to Lake Superior ,” Jan. 12). Who's going to pay to maintain this 15 acres year after year? You guessed it, the property taxpayers.
Stan Eisenberg
Duluth
