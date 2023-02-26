Reader's View: Don’t blame DFLers for wood-plant pullout

The News Tribune’s Feb. 15 editorial (Our View: “ Anti-Business Minnesota Blows it Again ”) blamed the decision of Huber Engineered Woods to stop its plans for a $440 million OSB plant in Cohasset on Minnesota being “anti-business and unwelcoming” of private investment.

As a former union representative for the Sheet Metal Workers in Northeastern MInnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin, I realize what the loss of a project of that size would mean to our members and of all the building trades. Not to mention the full-time jobs lost at the mill and to the loggers and truckers supplying the mill.

But the editorial quoted GOP representatives from the Range. Sen. Rob Farnsworth said Huber “has been driven out of our state due to the anti-business climate,” referring, obviously, to Gov. Tim Walz and the Democrats. Congressman Pete Stauber blamed ”Minnesota’s anti-jobs approach” and the “far left agenda by our state government.”

The editorial mentioned but didn’t blame the state court of appeals for its decision requiring additional review. And it didn’t blame the Leech Lake tribe for initiating the lawsuit. No, it mostly parroted Republicans blaming Walz and state Democrats.

I just read an article in another newspaper that stated that two large sawmills in British Columbia, Canada, closed or were closing due to the downsizing of the U.S. housing market. Could it be that Huber came to that same conclusion?

Did the News Tribune or any of the Republicans quoted in the editorial bother to inquire of Huber why it decided to stop the project? I’m guessing not.

George A. Sundstrom

Duluth