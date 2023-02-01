Reader's View: Don’t believe GOP: IRS isn’t going after you

House Republicans made good on a campaign promise on Jan. 9 by voting to repeal IRS funding in President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act: specifically, $79 billion for the IRS over 10 years. House speaker Kevin McCarthy stated: "Our first bill will repeal funding for 87,000 new IRS agents, because the government should be here to help you, not go after you.”

The message was that the IRS intends to go after regular Americans and small businesses. It is our job as “we the people” to stay grounded in integrity to help all Americans understand some in the GOP are stoking embers of fears about the IRS.

It becomes quickly apparent that Republicans intend to detract us from the likelihood of their move helping giant corporations and the super wealthy continue to not pay their fair share of taxes. The goal of the legislation is actually aimed at “high-income and corporate tax evaders”, according to the Treasury Department.

Duke University has a list of reputable organizations that are checking facts, including Fact Checker, PolitiFacts, and RealCleanPolitics. With their expertise we learn that new IRS workers are not expected to target income earners or businesses making less than $400,000; they likely would not see an increase in taxes or audits. An investment of $79 billion is to generate $204 billion in revenue over the next decade. An amount that reflects unpaid taxes owed by the wealthiest?

Republican fear-mongering appeals to our emotions, but it does not align with our sense of wisdom and our belief in fairness. It’s unacceptable that some among us aren’t paying the taxes owed under the law. This undermines our ability to create a nation in which all can thrive.

Unfortunately, many Republicans seem to extoll American virtues in principle and reject them in practice.

Cyndy Martin

Grand Rapids