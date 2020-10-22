99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Don’t bank on boom-or-bust mining

Reader's View.jpg
By Jerry Carroll, Duluth
October 21, 2020 at 11:00 PM

According to an Oct. 7 story in the News Tribune (“ Keetac sits idle, even as other mines restart, steel industry recovers” ), the Keetac mine has laid off workers at least five times in the last 12 years. The story didn’t mention any layoffs for or other impacts to businesses that support the mine.

Every article I read about mining, it seems, talks about how good the wages are and all the employment created from mining. They never seem to talk about mining being a commodity (noun: 1. a raw material or primary agricultural product that can be bought and sold, such as nickel, iron ore, etc.). The world market controls the prices of commodities like oil, natural gas, and metals. We must judge mining as a boom-or-bust industry and not bank on it to save the Iron Range.

Trusting our environment to foreign businesses that have devastated other countries’ environments and walked away is not a wise business decision.

Jerry Carroll

Duluth

