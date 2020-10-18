99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Does Stauber still support Trump?

By Thomas Day, Duluth
October 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM

President Donald Trump demanded that the attorney general lock up his political rivals. In the face of 210,000 American deaths, he urged us to disregard the pandemic and resume normal activities. His encouragement of white supremacists appears to have contributed to a plot to silence an elected official.

By statement and participation, Rep. Pete Stauber has endorsed the words and deeds of the president throughout his term. Without a clear declaration of disapproval for the president's recent actions, we must conclude that Stauber continues his full support.

Thomas Day

Duluth

