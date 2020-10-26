99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: DNT ignoring the Hunter Biden story

Reader's View.jpg
By Richard Klabechek, Anoka, Minnesota
October 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM

I looked through the News Tribune on Oct. 19, and maybe I missed it. Where was the story about Hunter Biden's emails, which was first reported by the New York Post? This should have been front-page news. Every American deserves to hear from former Vice President Joe Biden about his involvement. It appears Biden was part of a pay-for-play when he was vice president, which, if true, is very damaging to his presidential candidacy.

Rather than sweep this under the rug, as the media has a tendency to do, it should have been brought front and center and exposed for what it is. If this involved one of the children of President Donald Trump, it would have been exposed everywhere. How about a little balance in coverage by the media?

Or was the News Tribune too scared to rock the boat a little? I would think such a news organization would want to be on top of a story like this so close to the election. I was disappointed the News Tribune was not.

Richard Klabechek

Anoka, Minnesota

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau