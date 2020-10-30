99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: DNT got it right with Grimm endorsement

Reader's View.jpg
By Mike Casey, Duluth
October 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM

The News Tribune, in supporting Ashley Grimm for St. Louis County Board (Our View/Endorsement: “ Grimm ready to step in on County Board ,” Oct. 15), stated what I have found out about Grimm: Once you meet her, it’s hard not to vote for her. Even the News Tribune recognized this.

The Editorial Board could have supported her opponent and stayed on track with endorsements in the paper of conservatives like Congressman Pete Stauber and Donna Bergstrom for state Senate, but it apparently saw in Grimm what others see when meeting her. Sure, her opponent has lived here all his life, but Grimm brings a fresh set of eyes and, more importantly, the knowledge of what a county commissioner can do and what the county’s role is in our lives.

Her work focused on families and children at the Damiano Center also will be valuable when representing our western-Duluth 3rd district. She has the ability to bring people together. The County Board needs a leader who focuses on the current issues and has the ability to heal divisions rather than continuing the status quo of separating us.

Grimm knows our community is diverse. Our County Board needs to reflect this diversity. We need more than white males representing us; we need a passionate, knowledgeable, bright, young, energetic, positive force on the board.

If you have not had a chance to meet Grimm, reach out to her via her website or Facebook page to find out more. Try contacting her and have a chat. You will not be disappointed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashley Grimm will earn your vote on or before Tuesday to represent District 3 on the St. Louis County Board.

Mike Casey

Duluth

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau