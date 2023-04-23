99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Divisive politics ‘shameful,’ ‘damaging’

One branch plots and spreads flagrant lies to coerce and goad their followers to use any and all means to win the prize.

Opinion by Gerald Norrgard, Duluth
Today at 6:23 AM

Our divisive political arena is unhealthy and spreading. One branch plots and spreads flagrant lies to coerce and goad their followers to use any and all means to win the prize. It is shameful and damaging to our future.

Gerald Norrgard

Duluth

Readers' View and Local Views

________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the

author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for

style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

