Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Distances, friendliness being maintained

By Vicki Surges, Duluth
May 03, 2020 at 7:00 AM

I feel so bad for Catherine Wright and the experiences she described in her April 25 “Local View” commentary, “ Stoic Minnesotans are sending COVID-19 packing .”

In my Duluth Heights neighborhood, I have found just the opposite. I have been walking every day and have met neighbors I never even knew existed. Everybody has been very friendly and making the best of this awful situation. People have said or waved hello from inside houses or their doorsteps. Kids are riding around on bicycles and smiling at everyone walking. Nobody is overstepping bounds, and we are all keeping appropriate distances from each other.

Wright can please know that her sad experience may not be common to others.

Vicki Surges

Duluth

