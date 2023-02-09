Reader's View: DFL trifecta succeeding for Minnesota

I’m a nurse, friend, and neighbor who wants all Minnesotans to have what we need to take care of ourselves and each other: clean water and air, affordable health care and housing, and paid sick days. I don’t think these things are controversial. On Election Day, my neighbors in Duluth and I were clear about which leaders were ready to deliver them — and which ones would stand in the way. That’s why we voted to elect a DFL trifecta.

Four weeks into Minnesota’s legislative session, I’m filled with gratitude and hope as I see my legislators, Sen. Jen McEwen and Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, and their DFL colleagues act with the urgency that Minnesotans deserve.

One recent week in particular was historic: The Crown Act prohibiting hair-based discrimination passed the House and Senate, a bill to get Minnesota to 100% clean energy by 2040 passed the House, earned sick and safe time is going to the House floor, and the PRO Act to protect abortion access went to the governor for his signature. I’m proud that Sen. McEwen led on that bill and is taking action to defend reproductive freedoms.

Seeing these bills move forward, I feel like a Minnesota where we all have what we need to care for each other is within reach. I want Sen. McEwen, Rep. Kozlowski, and their colleagues to know: I see your courageous, tireless work, I believe in you, and I share your vision for a state where everyone can thrive. We are with you and thank you. Keep going.

I’ve heard elected officials often only hear complaints from constituents. Right now, people-centered champions are delivering for us, and they’re up against a lot. Join me in thanking them. Their work is hard. It matters to all of us that they keep going.

Megan Finegan

Duluth