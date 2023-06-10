Reader's View: DFL ban of Muslim candidate is racism

DFL Party leaders in Minnesota are working toward banning a Minneapolis Muslim man, Nasri Warsame, from ever seeking the party’s endorsement — for the “crime” of his supporters storming a stage at a Minneapolis ward convention. The DFL plan would authorize the party to ban anyone who incites or engages in violent behavior.

This is racist hypocrisy by the white-controlled DFL Party of Minnesota, since Democrats again will allow a white Christian man, Joe Biden, to seek the party’s endorsement for president — and he helped incite a war, a fake war in Iraq, upon 25 million Muslims with a final tally of 500,000 killed.

A white guy gets to help incite a fake war upon innocents who were attacking no one, and he’s in no trouble at all: no prison, no nothing. And his “progressive” party still embraces him. But then a Muslim guy whose supporters stormed a stage may be banned for life. How can this not be anything but racism?

Apparently, the inciting of violence is only wrong when done upon white people.

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis

