99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: DFL ban of Muslim candidate is racism

The DFL plan would authorize the party to ban anyone who incites or engages in violent behavior.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Frank Erickson, Minneapolis
Today at 8:15 AM

DFL Party leaders in Minnesota are working toward banning a Minneapolis Muslim man, Nasri Warsame, from ever seeking the party’s endorsement — for the “crime” of his supporters storming a stage at a Minneapolis ward convention. The DFL plan would authorize the party to ban anyone who incites or engages in violent behavior.

This is racist hypocrisy by the white-controlled DFL Party of Minnesota, since Democrats again will allow a white Christian man, Joe Biden, to seek the party’s endorsement for president — and he helped incite a war, a fake war in Iraq, upon 25 million Muslims with a final tally of 500,000 killed.

A white guy gets to help incite a fake war upon innocents who were attacking no one, and he’s in no trouble at all: no prison, no nothing. And his “progressive” party still embraces him. But then a Muslim guy whose supporters stormed a stage may be banned for life. How can this not be anything but racism?

Apparently, the inciting of violence is only wrong when done upon white people.

Frank Erickson

ADVERTISEMENT

Minneapolis

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Pride Month a beautiful time to celebrate love
June 03, 2023 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Susan Forever Moore, Las Cruces, New Mexico
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Property-tax relief can follow Duluth’s success
June 03, 2023 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Harry S. Cottrell, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Detour speed freaks: ‘take it to the racetrack’
June 03, 2023 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Mike Maleska, Rural Hibbing
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Players cheer from dugout.
Prep
Prep softball: Despite injury, Superior’s Ari Robillard keeps her head in the game
June 09, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
IMG_1688.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: The editing gene runs 24/7
June 09, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Man walks through old classroom.
Local
Northlandia: Toimi School keeps Finnish immigrant history alive
June 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau