Reader's View: Detour speed freaks: ‘take it to the racetrack’

I appreciate and thank the conscientious motorists who are experiencing the Minnesota State Trunk Highway 73 detour via Smith and Stuart roads eight miles South of Hibbing.

To the throttle jockeys and speed freaks, I say please have some consideration for the eight families and residences along this short route. It's narrow, hilly, and 100% dirt. At no point is a speed above 20 mph acceptable.

For those of you who pass other vehicles on that 1½-mile stretch — take it to the racetrack! Our families, pets, and wildlife are at severe risk.

Mike Maleska

Rural Hibbing

