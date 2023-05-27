Reader's View: Denfeld musicals make triumphant return

The Denfeld theater program is back in full force. Because of the pandemic, no Denfeld musicals were seen or were able to be appreciated for five years — until May 18,19, and 20.

The venue was the newer Lincoln Park Middle School stage. The student performers and crew were mostly high schoolers. The musicality of the singers and dancers shone in this high school edition of “Chicago.”

I was especially impressed with the costume-makers, who superbly enhanced the portrayal of each performer's character in choice of design and material.

There happened to be a huge variation in the heights of these young thespians: It didn't matter. The cast were well-suited in voice, movement, acting, and dress.

Such a delightful show. Go Hunters!

Anne Velasco

Duluth

