99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Denfeld musicals make triumphant return

Because of the pandemic, no Denfeld musicals were seen or were able to be appreciated for five years — until May 18,19, and 20.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Anne Velasco, Duluth
Today at 9:59 AM

The Denfeld theater program is back in full force. Because of the pandemic, no Denfeld musicals were seen or were able to be appreciated for five years — until May 18,19, and 20.

The venue was the newer Lincoln Park Middle School stage. The student performers and crew were mostly high schoolers. The musicality of the singers and dancers shone in this high school edition of “Chicago.”

I was especially impressed with the costume-makers, who superbly enhanced the portrayal of each performer's character in choice of design and material.

There happened to be a huge variation in the heights of these young thespians: It didn't matter. The cast were well-suited in voice, movement, acting, and dress.

Such a delightful show. Go Hunters!

ADVERTISEMENT

Anne Velasco

Duluth

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Teachers unions want to ruin the US
May 23, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Arnold Breitenbach, Pahrump, Nevada
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Putin’s peril, legacy will be the same
May 23, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Gerald Norrgard, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Teachers unions want to ruin the US
May 21, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Arnold Breitenbach, Pahrump, Nevada
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Golf guide wings.jpg
Sports
Tee off with the News Tribune's 2023 Golf Guide
May 26, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man holds photograph on steps of home.
Local
Duluth veterans remember their fallen family members
May 26, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Three young light-skinned children stand holding hands in a black-and-white photo taken circa 1945. Two girls about six years old wear thigh-length coats; a boy about four years old wears a dark suit.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Rare photos show very young Bob Dylan in northern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A dog is rescued from a lake by two fire department members using a personal watercraft.
Local
Duluth firefighters rescue dog who plunged 30 feet off cliff into Lake Superior
May 26, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi