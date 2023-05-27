99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Democrats will tax anything, it seems

Taxing pizza deliveries?

Opinion by Robert Nelson, Hermantown
Today at 8:03 AM

The Democratic Party never met a tax it didn’t like. Words spoken by Lew Latto, the longtime Duluth talk-radio host, never seemed more true than when applied to the DFL Party of today.

Taxing pizza deliveries? ( Our View: C'mon Minnesota, a tax on pizza deliveries? ,” May 9)? What next?

Robert Nelson

Hermantown

