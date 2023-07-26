Reader's View: Democrats feel picked on, too

President Donald Trump tells supporters only he can fix America, a tactical claim often used by authoritarians. Every day, it seems, the News Tribune and right-wing websites magnify Trump's claims that a "deep state" (led by the Clintons and Obamas) is scheming against him. And every day, thousands of Trump supporters believe these claims and dispense dangerous and unproved lies, including on newspaper opinion pages everywhere. Without proof, they spread mistruths as though they’re uncontested facts, including that Democrats are Nazis, bigots, communists, and God haters who seek to make all children gay or transgender.

It’s sad that the News Tribune and others allow mistruths to be endorsed, influencing thousands of readers.

The News Tribune defends itself, claiming it is not publishing lies. Apparently it does not want to pick on anyone. Does that include the millions of Democrats who are lied about and insulted daily by Trump, whose words are then reinforced on opinion pages nationwide?

The press knows Democrats are not evil, nor do we want to destroy capitalism. So why does it seem the News Tribune doesn’t always truly invoke its power to affirm real facts and promote civility? The newspaper could at least post small comments near the letters of deniers stating that the writer’s claims are not substantiated.

Please, don't allow the lies of politically motivated people to be spread as false propaganda and as false claims about Democrats. Is the press assuming Democrats never feel picked on?

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless a truly free press that values both facts and civility fulfills the role it was created for, we will all suffer greatly. The press seems afraid to deviate from its foolish include-both-sides, heads-in-the-sand mentality!

Peter W. Johnson

Superior

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.