Reader's View: Democrats didn’t cause deaths, layoffs

Do you remember when the media was counting President Donald Trump’s lies? The last I heard it was pushing 17,000 in three and a half years.

Now there is a different number attributed to Trump: the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus. It was at 71,220 on May 6.

Two days earlier, Trump said there would be more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths — and still he wants to open the country, a sentiment that’s actually inciting protests by armed people. He also has said we have to open the economy, even though a lot of people will die. I hope the relatives of those 71,220 realize Trump's failures caused those deaths. The same with the 30 million who have lost their jobs during this crisis.

The 14-day wait for the curve to go down never materialized. I don't see any action by the Democrats that caused any of the above.

David Sherek

Biwabik