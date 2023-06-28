Reader's View: Democrats’ actions show the party is evil

I believe the greatest domestic threat to American freedoms since the British monarchy is systemic government unaccountability , recently demonstrated by the debt-ceiling legislation unconscionably granting no borrowing limit through Jan. 1, 2025. What could possibly go wrong ?

Minnesota DFLers obsessed with unnatural collective rights, apparently OK with attacking the primacy and inviolability of natural human rights, are pitting social deviance rooted in mental illness against freedoms expressly protected by the U.S. Constitution.

Duluth’s DFL politicians who authored and pushed passage of abortion laws rivaling Communist countries now want to unconstitutionally ban (via S.F. 3352 ) almost all semi-automatic firearms in Minnesota. Don’t Minnesota Democrats know that by voting Democrat they’re supporting attacks against America’s energy independence, sovereignty, and Constitution, including the demonization as evil of conservatives, Christians, and parents? Where are their condemnations?

DFLers advocating vaccine fascism and indefinite emergency edicts manifested the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in Minnesota history .

Hardly oblivious of Hunter Biden’s laptop implicating greater criminality and broader culpability involving President Joe Biden and family , Democrats still tried to impugn credible FBI whistleblowers exposing Justice Department attempts to give Biden preferential treatment — like four criminal Hillary Clinton investigations before the 2016 election.

Woke agendas, like rust under car paint, are trying to destroy traditional American culture from within. Frankly, only fools would vote for politicians more obsessed with taxation than protecting American freedoms.

Yet, epitomizing their foolhardiness, the April 14 letter, “ Republicans’ misinformation unfair, manipulative ,” dishonestly portrayed the Founders’ words from the U.S. Constitution’s Preamble, conflating “taxation” with “promoting the general welfare,” a phrase the Founders meant to promote the protection of individual freedoms , not taxation. The letter’s apparently feigned concern about being typecast as evil epitomized Democrats’ conundrum: How do they convince anyone they’re not evil while promoting ideology, policies, lies, and laws that prove otherwise?

Warner Gouin

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

