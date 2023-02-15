Reader's View: Democratic Party reminiscent of a cult

A recent attack on American free speech was by a Democratic United States representative, Sheila Jackson Lee. She introduced a House bill that would restrict and criminalize speech in the United States. Her bill is to stop white supremacy. The bill seems very vague, though, and would do little more, it seems, than make matters worse for citizens’ ability to express themselves. This seems a violation of our Constitution.

The left never gives up the idea to let things remain and allow these types of matters to be adjudicated within our judicial system. The left keeps pushing us further and further toward socialism, racial division, and chaos.

Recently in the UK, a woman was arrested near an abortion clinic for merely standing in the proximity of it. Her crime, apparently, was that she might have been thinking of praying. She was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged on Dec. 15 with four counts of failing to comply with a Public Space Protection Order.

Would Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s bill do the same here in the United States?

Unfortunately, there are many followers of anything the Democrats propose, and they trust they are doing the best for the country. They are not, I don’t feel. To me, their actions to follow along mirror the followers of Jim Jones. The cult leader preached racial equality, civil rights, and communism, what he called “apostolic socialism.” This appears to be the basic concept of the left and the Democratic Party today.

The leader of the Democratic Party and president of the United States stated that climate change is a bigger global threat than nuclear war. This is the same leader who stated the pandemic was over and then recently extended the pandemic emergency until May.

Talk about drinking the Kool-Aid.

Arnold Breitenbach

Pahrump, Nevada

The writer is formerly of Superior.