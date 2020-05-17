Reader's View: Demand for oil down, say no to Line 3

I hope readers are aware of the recent and ongoing loss of federal protections for wetlands and other priceless masterpieces of creation. Now, Alberta is also backing off environmental protections.

For decades, both economic and environmental risks to sustainable stewardship of “Planet A” have been known to people who have been willing to hear what scientists, indigenous peoples, and others have been warning us about. Still, Canadians are reluctantly pouring their monetary resources into what banks now know is not economically sustainable, nervously betting on how long they can exploit their sooner-than-later stranded tar sands assets as they pour money into Alberta to hold out a little longer.

I never thought of Canadians as being contortionists, but to read their rationalizations for oil from tar sands, given the bankrupt ethics and all of the economic realities of worldwide oversupply (virus or no virus) and demand forecasts, think “pretzel.”

Minnesota has been party to this unsustainable assault on Planet A, also failing to hear what scientists and others have been saying, suckers for the unsustainable sugar-fix of federally subsidized fossil fuels.

“The IEA projects that, if governments follow their stated policies, demand for oil will increase each year until it plateaus in the mid-2030s,” the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported on May 6. “The agency also predicts that, under the sustainable development scenario required to avoid the worst effects of climate change, that demand could drop off much sooner.”

This is not time for new infrastructure such as the proposed Enbridge Line 3 project. It is time to stop subsidizing fossil fuels, support affected workers, and retrain them to build resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure in Minnesota and Alberta.

Let’s stop the disgraceful exploitation of Mother Earth because there is no Planet B. Let’s say no to Enbridge and Line 3.

Peter Truitt

Danbury, Wisconsin