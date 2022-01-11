99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Defense spending should go to space exploration

Are we preparing to start another war somewhere?

Reader's View.jpg
By Kenneth Johnson, Cloquet
January 11, 2022 at 9:00 AM

The new Pentagon budget passed through Congress like a greased pig, with bipartisan support (National View: “ Disappointments abound in 2022 Pentagon budget, ” Dec. 25).

Its $768 billion in spending includes $25 billion worth of ships and planes which were not asked for. Five F-15EX jets are reportedly part of this. But isn’t that the plane plagued with huge cost overruns — and the Air Force said it didn’t need?

Are we preparing to start another war somewhere? Are we going to transform another government into a replica of American “democracy?”

You may be assured that your representatives in Congress, both GOP and Democrats, voted for this bill. Why? Well, first, not all of the money goes to the Pentagon. Vast amounts go to our ubiquitous defense contractors. Do the names Honeywell and 3M ring a bell?

Why couldn’t some of these contractors retool to build spacecraft for NASA instead of ships or planes that we don’t need? We get a lot more out of space exploration than we got out of our “glorious “ wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. I would hope people would write their congressional representatives to encourage this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenneth Johnson

Cloquet

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
fishing the Bois Brule River
Northland Outdoors
Brule River anglers greeted by deep snow, clear water and a few nice trout
March 25, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Former Bulldog Isaac Howard reuniting with former coach at Michigan State
March 25, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Voyageurs wolves S
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: It’s time to renew Minnesota natural resource's trust fund
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Man points at map.
Local
Northlandia: How a few feet of Wisconsin ended up on Minnesota side of St. Louis River
March 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien