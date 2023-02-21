Reader's View: ‘Defeat the DFL’s perfidious lawmaking’

Is it any wonder “a majority of Americans believe the United States is turning into a socialist state,” as Townhall reported Jan. 19?

Rioting and violence exploited by Minnesota’s radical progressive left, and the DFL acquiescing to its demands, were always insidious excuses to push for bigger state government: just another leftist effort to exploit Minnesota taxpayers and just another scam to fund radical leftist agendas. For decades, DFL policy increasingly manifested problems, eventually requiring multi-agency programs that became unwisely institutionalized beyond original charters, threatening perpetual collusion and corruption. Minnesotans will scarcely imagine the threat — until this perfidious system attacks their individual rights, more to spite constitutionality than accede to it.

Democrats, having worked more to undermine individual rights than honor their oaths of office, colluded with multiple government agencies to perpetrate massive censorship that’s trampled Americans’ First Amendment rights , as Townhall stated Jan. 2. Tentacles of this collusion extended to include Minnesota.

As RedState reported , Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a prior Minnesota lawyer who should know better, is advocating for suppressing speech. Who’ll protect us from the self-anointed social-media arbiters who seem to think Americans are too stupid to think for themselves?

When will Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who hid his apparent open-border advocacy during elections, challenge President Joe Biden’s destructive immigration tyranny? Given the radical left’s excuses for new levels of social dysfunction and corruption, must we wait until perfidious Marxist nomenclature, used as a basis for indoctrinating school-aged children, manifests notions that criminality can be condoned?

ADVERTISEMENT

As Townhall reported in “ Want to Teach in Minnesota? Christians need not apply ,” the DFL’s teacher-licensing requirements are inconsistent with Minnesota statutes and the Minnesota Human Rights Act . Will Ellison go after parents for protecting children from the DFL’s perfidious lawmaking binge? We will see.

Defeat the DFL’s perfidious lawmaking.

Warner Gouin

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota