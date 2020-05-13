99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Declaring war doesn’t give freedom to kill

Reader's View.jpg
By Frank Erickson, Minneapolis
May 13, 2020 at 7:00 AM

On the campaign trail, Joe Biden has fielded questions about his support for the Iraq War. He has responded by saying he was “wrong” to support the war, and that has been that.

Why can’t he handle the sexual assault allegation the same way? “Yes, I assaulted that woman, and I was wrong. Now can we move on, just as we moved on from the attack upon Iraq that I supported?”

Don’t you find it disturbing that a man is in more trouble for an alleged sexual assault than for the killing of 250,000 human beings?

Let’s narrow this down: Someone is responsible for the Iraq War, and those responsible live in the U.S., not in Iraq. Biden has the blood of 250,000 dead Iraqis on his hands, and we excuse and forgive him for it. Why then don’t we do the same when he’s accused of sexual assault?

When the U.S. wars upon people, war alone gives the U.S. the freedom to kill and the right to walk away from it. But when people war upon the U.S., this war flexibility and forgiveness does not exist.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Biden was an Iraqi and did to the U.S. what he did to Iraq, he may have been hunted down with a drone and executed, and Americans may have danced in the street.

Democrats seem to think anything is morally acceptable when it comes to getting President Donald Trump out of the White House, including voting for a war criminal.

Americans seem to believe a war started by America offers the freedom to kill, as long as it looks like a war and nothing more. Sorry, America, war alone cannot be the freedom to kill.

Someone's responsible; you can’t simply write it off as war.

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten