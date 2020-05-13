Reader's View: Declaring war doesn’t give freedom to kill

On the campaign trail, Joe Biden has fielded questions about his support for the Iraq War. He has responded by saying he was “wrong” to support the war, and that has been that.

Why can’t he handle the sexual assault allegation the same way? “Yes, I assaulted that woman, and I was wrong. Now can we move on, just as we moved on from the attack upon Iraq that I supported?”

Don’t you find it disturbing that a man is in more trouble for an alleged sexual assault than for the killing of 250,000 human beings?

Let’s narrow this down: Someone is responsible for the Iraq War, and those responsible live in the U.S., not in Iraq. Biden has the blood of 250,000 dead Iraqis on his hands, and we excuse and forgive him for it. Why then don’t we do the same when he’s accused of sexual assault?

When the U.S. wars upon people, war alone gives the U.S. the freedom to kill and the right to walk away from it. But when people war upon the U.S., this war flexibility and forgiveness does not exist.

If Biden was an Iraqi and did to the U.S. what he did to Iraq, he may have been hunted down with a drone and executed, and Americans may have danced in the street.

Democrats seem to think anything is morally acceptable when it comes to getting President Donald Trump out of the White House, including voting for a war criminal.

Americans seem to believe a war started by America offers the freedom to kill, as long as it looks like a war and nothing more. Sorry, America, war alone cannot be the freedom to kill.

Someone's responsible; you can’t simply write it off as war.

Frank Erickson

Minneapolis