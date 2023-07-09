Reader's View: Declaration column tainted by errors

I appreciated Dave Boe's effort to focus attention on the significance of the Declaration of Independence and its signers. Unfortunately, his June 30 “Local View” column, “ Consider our Founders, why they signed the Declaration ,” contained a number of factual errors.

On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the resolution introduced by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia declaring that the colonies, "are, and of right ought to be, free and independent states," which he had introduced the previous month. Anticipating adoption, the congress appointed a committee to draft a statement justifying independence. The principal drafting, as Boe wrote, was done by Thomas Jefferson, delegate from Virginia, who had already developed a reputation for persuasive literary pieces supporting independence. The committee's report was debated on July 2 and 3 and, with amendments, adopted on July 4, the day we now celebrate.

The Continental Congress ordered an "engrossed" copy to be produced on parchment, which was ready on Aug. 2, when most of the then-present members of the congress signed it, though some signed as much as a year or two later.

It is that document, now faded into near-illegibility (another story) that is now enshrined in the National Archives.

Thomas Jefferson died in 1826, not 1821, as many know on July 4 on the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration. As Boe stated, John Adams also died on the same anniversary day, a few hours after Jefferson.

I hope mine is not the only letter to offer these correctives and that there are others in the community with a more-than-passing knowledge of American history. Perhaps the News Tribune should hire one of them to do some fact-checking to avoid egregious errors.

William K. Miller

Rice Lake

