Reader's View: Data cited regarding masking was not scientific
That data included a paper written by three economists — not scientists — one of whom is a professor at Johns Hopkins University.
The Feb. 18 letter, " Kids deserve apologies for COVID-19 actions ," cited “hard scientific data” from Johns Hopkins University and elsewhere “recognized as fact … showing that lockdowns and mask mandates were at best ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
That data included a paper written by three economists — not scientists — one of whom is a professor at Johns Hopkins University. In no way did the university endorse the paper, nor was it scientific. It was very easy to research this information to find the inaccuracy, which more people should do.
I am not disputing the opinions expressed in the letter, just the statement regarding supposed scientific studies backing the opinion.
Jill Thomas
Duluth
ADVERTISEMENT
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.