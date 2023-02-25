Reader's View: Data cited regarding masking was not scientific

The Feb. 18 letter, " Kids deserve apologies for COVID-19 actions ," cited “hard scientific data” from Johns Hopkins University and elsewhere “recognized as fact … showing that lockdowns and mask mandates were at best ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

That data included a paper written by three economists — not scientists — one of whom is a professor at Johns Hopkins University. In no way did the university endorse the paper, nor was it scientific. It was very easy to research this information to find the inaccuracy, which more people should do.

I am not disputing the opinions expressed in the letter, just the statement regarding supposed scientific studies backing the opinion.

Jill Thomas

Duluth

