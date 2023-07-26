Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Cynicism, vindictiveness being used politically

One party’s obsession with winning has spread cynicism and vindictiveness as a ploy to squash all opposition.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Gerald Norrgard, Duluth
Today at 10:26 AM

The upcoming race for the prize has become hilarious and dismaying, open-ended and up-for-grabs. Eager beavers sensing theirs is a long shot are clamoring to reach out and to be heard — to persuade the die-hards and the weary.

One party’s obsession with winning has spread cynicism and vindictiveness as a ploy to squash all opposition. Members of that party seem unwilling to lead and serve the public. They only seem to relish their reign of power, to control.

Gerald Norrgard

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Why are driver’s license photos so horrible?
4d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Luhm, Yuma, Arizona
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: In Duluth, we’re drowning in tax increases
4d ago
 · 
By  Kathryn Benson, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Duluth can still curb legalized marijuana
4d ago
 · 
By  Rosemarie Mitchell, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3760273+marijuana-1114713960720.jpg
Local
Duluth City Council tweaks proposed pot-in-the-parks ordinance
18h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
person pours beer from tap into large glass mug
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Top 10 beer lists, and other favorite things
4h ago
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
T05.18.2017 -- Steve Kuchera -- 052117.N.DNT.GrassypointC3 -- Two Canada geese swim across the mouth of Kingsbury Creek. Restoration plans call for the removal of invasive narrowleaf cattails and removing 165,000 cubic yards of sediment from Kingsbury Bay. Much of that sediment will be used to backfill areas near Grassy Point where sawmill wastes will be removed. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
First Duluth goose 'roundup' kills 300 birds
40m ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
75th anniversary ceremony for 1948 Duluth Dukes
Members Only
Sports
Huskies commemorate 75th anniversary of Dukes bus crash
5h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski