Reader's View: Cynicism, vindictiveness being used politically

The upcoming race for the prize has become hilarious and dismaying, open-ended and up-for-grabs. Eager beavers sensing theirs is a long shot are clamoring to reach out and to be heard — to persuade the die-hards and the weary.

One party’s obsession with winning has spread cynicism and vindictiveness as a ploy to squash all opposition. Members of that party seem unwilling to lead and serve the public. They only seem to relish their reign of power, to control.

Gerald Norrgard

Duluth

