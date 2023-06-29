Reader's View: Cutting funding to IRS will raise deficits

For all the profound concern voiced by Congressman Pete Stauber about our nation’s debt, it was telling that our congressman voted to actually increase the deficit by voting to cut funding for the Internal Revenue Service.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the IRS cuts will increase the deficit by $19 billion over the next decade because it will depress revenue collections by $40.4 billion. These funds were targeted to hire more IRS agents to go after wealthy tax cheats, as well as hire service personnel to answer taxpayer questions and process returns more quickly.

So it is quite clear the smoke in our area isn’t all from the fires in Canada.

George Pliml

Cook

