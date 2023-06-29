Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Cutting funding to IRS will raise deficits

From the letter: "it is quite clear the smoke in our area isn’t all from the fires in Canada."

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by George Pliml, Cook
Today at 8:18 PM

For all the profound concern voiced by Congressman Pete Stauber about our nation’s debt, it was telling that our congressman voted to actually increase the deficit by voting to cut funding for the Internal Revenue Service.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the IRS cuts will increase the deficit by $19 billion over the next decade because it will depress revenue collections by $40.4 billion. These funds were targeted to hire more IRS agents to go after wealthy tax cheats, as well as hire service personnel to answer taxpayer questions and process returns more quickly.

So it is quite clear the smoke in our area isn’t all from the fires in Canada.

George Pliml

Cook

ADVERTISEMENT

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Minnesota DFL has a rhetoric problem
June 26, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Alicia Leiviska, Aitkin
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Trump, Biden differ on handling of classified documents
June 26, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Peter W. Johnson, Superior
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Congress can follow Minnesota in helping kids
June 26, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Washington
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FILE: Mesabi Metallics
Local
Mesabi Metallics appeals DNR decision to grant Cliffs leases
June 28, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Volunteer pastor arrested for failing to register as sex offender
June 28, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
trap shooting
Northland Outdoors
2 Proctor shooters in top 10 at state trap tournament
June 28, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Folks stand in doorway of new space.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Playhouse to open black-box venue at NorShor Theatre
June 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler