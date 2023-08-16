Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Crosswalk buttons near Denfeld need to be moved

From the letter: "These buttons need to be relocated ... so they are accessible and can be more easily used."

08xx23.op.dnt.buchananpic.jpg
This crosswalk button near Denfeld High School needs to be moved so it can be more easily accessed, according to letter writer James Patrick Buchanan of Duluth.
/ Submitted photo
Opinion by James Patrick Buchanan
Today at 10:52 AM

From spring to fall, pedestrian crosswalk buttons on the north side of the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Avenue West are hard to reach for Lake Superior Community Health Center patients, Denfeld High School students and teachers, and others. There’s a well-worn path in the grass where people walk to push the buttons that cause the crosswalk light to change so they may proceed.

During the winter, pedestrians can’t reach these buttons at all because they are inaccessible when partly or entirely covered within a snowbank. These buttons need to be relocated to where a nearby electrical box is now, so they are accessible and can be more easily used, while the electrical box should be moved away from the intersection.

James Patrick Buchanan

Duluth

Reader's View.jpg
