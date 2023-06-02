99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Criticism of teachers unjustified

Certainly, a student’s being knowledgeable about capitalism, socialism, and communism, as political and economic systems, would be worthwhile.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Donald E. Maypole, Lake Nebagamon
Today at 10:32 AM

Having worn out their debunked critical-race-theory conspiracy theory, politically extreme right-wingers are now claiming teachers have the “goal of transforming America into the Democratic Socialist Communist state.” A May 23 letter in the News Tribune (Reader’s View: “ Teachers unions want to ruin the US ”) included this questionable allegation.

It was not supported by evidence other than criticisms of capitalism noted in a Colorado Teachers Union document. The letter included a definition of capitalism but provided no such information about socialism or communism. Therefore, an understanding of socialism and communism could be questioned. It is not likely we can have an informed debate when we don’t know what we are mutually talking about.

In terms of logical reasoning, to criticize capitalism does not mean that a person or group advocates socialism or communism.

Moreover, the claimed connection between a state organization’s criticism of capitalism and teachers across the nation indoctrinating students into becoming adherents of socialism or communism is, indeed, tenuous. Certainly, a student’s being knowledgeable about capitalism, socialism, and communism, as political and economic systems, would be worthwhile.

The letter stated that, “A Democratic vote of today is the downfall of the United States of America.” This type of overgeneralized hyperbole was not supported by the opinions (not facts) in the letter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some areas, books are being banned and school board meetings disrupted for extreme right-wing political purposes. Open dialogue and keeping the best interests of the students and teachers in mind would better support our school systems and student learning.

Donald E. Maypole

Lake Nebagamon

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Women need true alternatives to abortion
May 28, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Renee Zurn, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Denfeld musicals make triumphant return
May 27, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Anne Velasco, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Duluth potholes are ‘craters you cannot miss’
May 27, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Susan Willis, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ladder_stock photo
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: When it's time to bid farewell to ladders
June 02, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
DSC02577.jpg
Local
Duluth News Tribune honors 17th annual 20 Under 40 class
June 01, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A tractor is lowered onto land by a crane.
Business
First cargoes on the Duluth-Antwerp liner include futuristic tractor, Amsoil products
June 02, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
st. joe's catholic church sunday morning.jpg
Lifestyle
After appealing closure, Duluth church reopens with Vatican blessing
June 02, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine