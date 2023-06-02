Reader's View: Criticism of teachers unjustified

Having worn out their debunked critical-race-theory conspiracy theory, politically extreme right-wingers are now claiming teachers have the “goal of transforming America into the Democratic Socialist Communist state.” A May 23 letter in the News Tribune (Reader’s View: “ Teachers unions want to ruin the US ”) included this questionable allegation.

It was not supported by evidence other than criticisms of capitalism noted in a Colorado Teachers Union document. The letter included a definition of capitalism but provided no such information about socialism or communism. Therefore, an understanding of socialism and communism could be questioned. It is not likely we can have an informed debate when we don’t know what we are mutually talking about.

In terms of logical reasoning, to criticize capitalism does not mean that a person or group advocates socialism or communism.

Moreover, the claimed connection between a state organization’s criticism of capitalism and teachers across the nation indoctrinating students into becoming adherents of socialism or communism is, indeed, tenuous. Certainly, a student’s being knowledgeable about capitalism, socialism, and communism, as political and economic systems, would be worthwhile.

The letter stated that, “A Democratic vote of today is the downfall of the United States of America.” This type of overgeneralized hyperbole was not supported by the opinions (not facts) in the letter.

In some areas, books are being banned and school board meetings disrupted for extreme right-wing political purposes. Open dialogue and keeping the best interests of the students and teachers in mind would better support our school systems and student learning.

Donald E. Maypole

Lake Nebagamon

