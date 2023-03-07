Reader's View: Critical race theory fosters hate, divisiveness

In his Feb. 25 column (Local View: “ Sharing truth about America’s past doesn’t have to be divisive, harmful ”), writer David McGrath accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of wanting “to shield white people” from the discomfort of being exposed to “America’s history of racism” by “banning books and teachings.” He continued, “DeSantis maintains that teaching the truth about racism only fosters ‘hate’ in schools.”

McGrath knows or should know that DeSantis never said these things. What Gov. DeSantis opposes is teaching history laced with the divisive, racist propaganda of critical race theory, which is reformulated Marxism. Whereas classical Marxism sought to foment grievance and division between workers and employers, critical race theory seeks to incite grievance and division based on skin color. If your skin is lighter, you are inherently oppressive, it teaches. If darker, you are the oppressed. If your skin is lighter, you must shoulder the guilt of past sins for which you bear no responsibility. If darker, you must resent your light-skinned oppressor.

Teaching the truth about racism doesn’t foster hate. Teaching critical race theory does.

Perhaps McGrath could better direct his energy toward freeing children trapped in poorly performing public schools that disproportionately harm African American children. The day that he publicly supports charter schools and education vouchers, we’ll know his racial concerns are sincere.

Most of us want to treat others as we would like to be treated. All others. And most of us are sick of the racial divide that McGrath and Democrats seem to want to perpetuate.

Wayne C. Anderson

Superior