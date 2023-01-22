STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Opinion | Letters
Reader's View: Creek in photo degraded by mining industry

The editorial was illustrated with a photograph of Second Creek, which has been degraded by the mining industry — without suffering stiff-enough penalties or clean-up requirements.

Opinion by Bob Tammen, Soudan
January 22, 2023 10:29 AM
It's a little ironic that Minnesotans are trying to clean up the St. Louis River while the News Tribune is promoting irresponsible mining in its northern Minnesota headwaters.

I refer to the Jan. 11 “Our View” editorial, " More-reasonable mining reviews are needed ." The editorial repeated the usual claims that Minnesota has "stringent environmental standards and stiff penalties for irresponsible industry behaviors."

I believe it's evidence of shoddy journalism that the editorial was illustrated with a photograph of Second Creek, which has been degraded by the mining industry — without suffering stiff-enough penalties or clean-up requirements. I personally checked Second Creek water quality in 2020, the year of the photo in the paper, and again last summer, and I urge the News Tribune to verify my claim that Second Creek is degraded and to say so in an editorial.

Bob Tammen

Soudan

Related Topics: READERS VIEWMININGPOLYMETENVIRONMENTPOLLUTION
