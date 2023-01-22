Reader's View: Creek in photo degraded by mining industry
The editorial was illustrated with a photograph of Second Creek, which has been degraded by the mining industry — without suffering stiff-enough penalties or clean-up requirements.
It's a little ironic that Minnesotans are trying to clean up the St. Louis River while the News Tribune is promoting irresponsible mining in its northern Minnesota headwaters.
I refer to the Jan. 11 “Our View” editorial, " More-reasonable mining reviews are needed ." The editorial repeated the usual claims that Minnesota has "stringent environmental standards and stiff penalties for irresponsible industry behaviors."
I believe it's evidence of shoddy journalism that the editorial was illustrated with a photograph of Second Creek, which has been degraded by the mining industry — without suffering stiff-enough penalties or clean-up requirements. I personally checked Second Creek water quality in 2020, the year of the photo in the paper, and again last summer, and I urge the News Tribune to verify my claim that Second Creek is degraded and to say so in an editorial.
Bob Tammen
Soudan
