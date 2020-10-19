99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: COVID relief needs to be passed now

By Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Washington
October 19, 2020 at 7:00 AM

While I was pleased to be able to watch the Senate hearings on the new Supreme Court nominee, I found it a shame that Senate leadership would not take up the life-saving COVID-19 relief package passed by the House.

Tens of thousands of Americans have died since the House passed the Heroes Act in May. Millions are facing eviction and tens of millions hunger. All of these problems were addressed by the COVID-19 relief package that, again, was passed by the House the first of this month. Senate leadership said no votes on anything until later in the month and then there was no mention of COVID-19 relief that I heard.

We the people can help turn this around by calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and our own senators to ask them to pass pandemic relief.

It is time to take action to stop COVID-19 deaths and the hunger, homelessness, and economic disaster resulting from the pandemic.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

