Opinion Letters

Reader's View: COVID-19 victim, family deserved better

Reader's View.jpg
By Fr. Daniel J. Dahlberg, Duluth
May 01, 2020 at 7:00 AM

We are always called to have respect and reverence for families in times of grief and loss. One family’s funeral choices were called into question in the April 18 story, “ Duluth-area funeral directors provide fact check on embalming .”

The family’s choices were made a public issue and front-page news. Dan Dougherty of Dougherty Funeral Home in Duluth, the Minnesota Funeral Directors Association, and the News Tribune were disgraceful in adding to this family’s pain by making such a fuss about a matter of personal and private choice.

Gloria Lott was a grace-filled woman of faith. She and her family deserved better.

Fr. Daniel J. Dahlberg

Duluth

