Reader's View: COVID-19 victim, family deserved better
We are always called to have respect and reverence for families in times of grief and loss. One family’s funeral choices were called into question in the April 18 story, “ Duluth-area funeral directors provide fact check on embalming .”
The family’s choices were made a public issue and front-page news. Dan Dougherty of Dougherty Funeral Home in Duluth, the Minnesota Funeral Directors Association, and the News Tribune were disgraceful in adding to this family’s pain by making such a fuss about a matter of personal and private choice.
Gloria Lott was a grace-filled woman of faith. She and her family deserved better.
Fr. Daniel J. Dahlberg
Duluth
