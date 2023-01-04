Reader's View: Council puts big business ahead of Duluthians

Coming soon to your backyard: a skyscraper? A three-star hotel? Target? A strip club?

Check your zoning codes, all homeowners of Duluth. Pay attention. If your zoning code is rural residential (RR-1), you can now have a big-box store built right outside your window, thanks to a recent City Council vote that we fear may be precedent-setting (“ Council upholds decision to allow construction of controversial Duluth Heights hotel ,” Dec. 19).

Even more alarming is that Duluth seems to have no zoning codes for this type of scenario. If so, that would mean a free-for-all.

The City Council just put big business ahead of more than 100 homeowners in opposition to the location of a Marriott hotel, with a mountain of evidence against it, including serious building and environmental issues. All with city councilors fumbling, twisting and turning in their chairs, and squabbling over signage regulations, which, by the way, appear to us to be in violation, too.

Shame on you, City Council, for kowtowing to whatever the developer said to appease you — and suspending the rules to do so. Councilors showed they didn’t read our appeal. They showed incompetence and put big money over Duluth’s citizens.

About building codes: they mean nothing.

About Mayor Emily Larson’s plans for our city’s future and the Imagine Duluth 2035 plan: they mean nothing.

About the Duluth Economic Development Authority’s value to respect the culture and people which make Duluth special: it means nothing.

About our environment and Minnesota’s Wetland Conservation Act: they mean nothing.

If there are rules and regulations that city government is supposed to follow, they apparently mean nothing.

Duluthians, you’ve been warned: You mean nothing, too.

Becca Mulenburg, Jill Crawford-Nichols, Jo Haubrich, and Joyce Alworth

Duluth

