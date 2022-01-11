Reader's View: Connect to ease climate anxiety

A News Tribune article on Dec. 10 described the trend of warming lakes and less ice due to climate change and its economic fallout on Minnesota communities that depend on tourism related to winter activities, including ice fishing. Skating and skiing are also impacted by warming temperatures and fewer days of ice and cold.

How do we feel about the loss of these activities and the economic damage to communities?

Climate anxiety includes worry, insecurity, feelings of helplessness, and anger caused by the awareness of a warming planet. It is a condition affecting more and more of us, no matter our political leanings. It’s uncomfortable to think about and talk about the predicted changes our warming planet portends. In addition to the loss of winter ice, we are witnessing increasing droughts, wildfires, floods, and tornadoes.

It’s frightening, so understandably there can be an urge to turn away from the whole issue. While this response may help us feel better temporarily, the next loss or disaster rekindles our fear for the future.

How can you and I reduce our climate anxiety? We can connect with others who are being constructive about climate change, to increase our hopefulness and decrease our helplessness. We can learn about climate solutions, encourage our legislators to support strong climate action and vote for those who do.

There are many wonderful local climate organizations to get involved with; and one of them, Citizens Climate Lobby, is nonpartisan and provides resources and tools to easily address climate change. For the good of yourself and the environment we want to preserve, take a step toward connection!

The writer is a member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org).

Claudia French

Duluth