Reader's View: Congress working hard during crisis

Regarding the April 24 letter about Congress not being " on the job these days ," I wonder who the 535 civil servants were who jointly put together a $2.2 trillion stimulus package benefiting taxpayers and businesses harmed by the coronavirus situation. Those mystery persons "not on the job" have completed, in a bipartisan manner, second and third packages and are working now on number four.

As the letter stated, the president has indeed "remained on the job, working hard." He had to sign his name three times to the legislation.

Jean Hoshal

Grand Rapids