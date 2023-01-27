Reader's View: Congress, stop acting like spoiled children

If it wasn’t for our congressional members, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

Maybe, after all that is going on right now and they’re done with all their inside trading, they can get down to being a solid, somewhat-united Congress of the United State of America. Instead, many congressional members take PAC money and money from special-interest groups to finance their elections or re-elections and then are expected to vote party line.

Where is anyone’s common sense? We need to show the world Congress can and will work together to get things done, to remember the oath of office each member took, and to do what’s best for the people of this country.

If people are not convicted for participating in the attempted overthrow of our government, no matter who they are or were, that leaves the door ajar for others to try it again. Does anyone want another Jan. 6, 2021?

People need to voice their opinions and concerns to their elected officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone would like a job like congressional members have with aides and assistants, all holidays off, excellent medical benefits, and good retirement plans.

So, Congress, please stop acting like spoiled children. Quit thinking of yourselves and start thinking of the American people for whom you are supposed to be working.

Dale Kempton

Cotton