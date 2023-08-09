Reader's View: Congress must address prescription-drug costs

I am writing to encourage others, as I have, to write to their members of Congress, demanding that they address the ridiculous pricing structure of prescription drugs in America.

My wife recently suffered a skin infection on her eyelids. She visited her dermatologist and was prescribed a steroid cream. When I went to pick up the prescription from the pharmacy, I was told it would cost $182. I countered that there must be a mistake, since my wife has a Part D drug plan. I was told that was the insurance price. I asked if perhaps GoodRx could lower the price. The pharmacist returned to the computer and came back to tell me that GoodRx could reduce the price to $58. My wife needed relief, so I paid the $58 and left.

At home, I wondered if Amazon could have offered an even lower price. I found it could. I found the same cream from the same manufacturer for $10.81, including shipping, and no insurance requirement. That was 94% lower than the insurance price. A disadvantage, of course, would be having to send Amazon a copy of the prescription and then waiting for delivery.

I have always been under the impression that insurance is there to save us money. Obviously, that’s not necessarily the case. I pointed out to my representatives that in none of these pricing scenarios was anyone losing money. No, the only losers were the general public, trying to maintain our health, and paying excessively in the process.

Please write to your members of Congress and demand that this ridiculous state of affairs be addressed.

Jim Butcher

Proctor

