Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Congress can follow Minnesota in helping kids

Opinion by Willie Dickerson, Snohomish, Washington
Today at 8:39 AM

Congratulations, Minnesota, for taking a bold step to cut child poverty with a child tax credit .

Certainly the national expanded child tax credit worked, cutting child poverty by 46% and helping families pay for basic needs. Sadly, it wasn’t renewed, yet, but there is new legislation, the American Family Act, that would do just that.

In the meantime, kudos to Minnesota for believing that children matter and for taking steps to give them a better future.

Nationally, we can all help by calling our members of Congress at 202-224-3121 and asking them to cosponsor and vote to pass the American Family Act. Isn’t the wealthiest country in the world able to do what it takes to make sure all children have a bright future? After all, they are our future.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

