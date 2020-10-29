Reader's View: Congrats on protecting voting, Minnesota

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and his staff should be congratulated for their efforts to maximize the opportunity for all eligible voters to cast their ballots and have them counted.

Unlike his counterparts in other jurisdictions who impeded the electoral process by constructing various barriers to casting and counting votes, Simon and his team were in the vanguard of protecting the right to vote and have it be meaningful.

They were aided by Attorney General Keith Ellison, who used his legal authority to fend off the imminent effort by the campaign for President Donald Trump to bring in private militia to intimidate voters at the polls, particularly in inner-city areas.

Marshall H. Tanick

Minneapolis