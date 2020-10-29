99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Congrats on protecting voting, Minnesota

Reader's View.jpg
By Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
October 28, 2020 at 11:00 PM

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and his staff should be congratulated for their efforts to maximize the opportunity for all eligible voters to cast their ballots and have them counted.

Unlike his counterparts in other jurisdictions who impeded the electoral process by constructing various barriers to casting and counting votes, Simon and his team were in the vanguard of protecting the right to vote and have it be meaningful.

They were aided by Attorney General Keith Ellison, who used his legal authority to fend off the imminent effort by the campaign for President Donald Trump to bring in private militia to intimidate voters at the polls, particularly in inner-city areas.

Marshall H. Tanick

Minneapolis

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau