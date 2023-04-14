Reader's View: Computer science an important, fun field
A 2022 report by the Code.org Advocacy Coalition ( advocacy.code.org/stateofcs ) ranked Minnesota dead last in the percentage of high schools offering computer science. That’s a shame, because that’s the field where people write code, create apps, and develop technologies for the future. It’s also a field that pays well.
Some Minnesota schools do indeed provide such education. I received exposure to computer science at Cloquet High School (class of 2013), which spurred me to further my computer-science education in college. The past few years, I’ve been fortunate to have opportunities to create new technologies and to help get other young people into computer science.
That’s why some technology experts and I created the Northland Hackathon, the second-annual edition of which will be online on April 15. Last year, students from 20 Minnesota high schools “hacked,” which means they experimented and shared creativity with tech professionals to create something new. We already have more than 100 registered for this year’s hackathon. The event is free.
Careers in technology are particularly well-suited to remote work, allowing the next generation of tech leaders to work from wherever they choose.
Want to be the next cool inventor? Join us remotely on April 15.
Luke Heine
Cloquet and Boston
