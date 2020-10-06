99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Columns made clear the choice for Senate

By Roger B. Day, Duluth
October 06, 2020 at 7:00 AM

In the candidates’ statements on the Sept. 26 News Tribune Opinion page, Republican Minnesota Senate candidate Donna Bergstrom of Duluth dutifully cited familiar Republican talking points: Line 3 replacement, care for veterans, and the like. She seemed most engaged in issuing broadsides against DFLers (“limousine liberals”), such as: “Too many innocent families have been victimized by Democratic-endorsed violence.” As in, “I’m state Sen. Ole Oleson, and I endorse this riot”? Really?

By contrast, DFL Minnesota Senate candidate Jen McEwen of Duluth eschewed partisan attacks and focused on such issues as “our public health and social safety net,” “public safety free of institutional racism,” and a need to “restructure our economy in a way that … prepares Duluth for the inevitable impacts of the climate crisis.”

That latter issue, one that impacts every living thing on the planet, did not merit a mention by Bergstrom.

One candidate seems to be a polemicist in the mold of our president while the other identifies critical, real-life issues, and the perspective she will adopt in addressing them. The choice is clear.

Roger B. Day

Duluth

