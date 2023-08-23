Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Column’s Golden Rule claims unsupported

The column did not explain how the Platinum Rule’s tacit embrace of another person’s desires removes personal responsibility.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Cathy Cato, Duluth
Today at 10:12 AM

The Aug. 12 commentary, “ Golden Rule canceled: It imposes one's beliefs on others ,” was a disappointing read.

I am not arguing about the Bible’s Golden Rule vs. the marketing-based construct, the Platinum Rule, or from a religious perspective.

Rather, I found the piece lacked reliable, useful information. The declarative statement by writer Emma Posey Waters of the Independent Women’s Forum that, “Doctors no longer treat patients based on their own expertise but on the patient’s self-diagnosis” was presented as fact. Yet she offered no supportive information. The column also did not explain how the Platinum Rule’s tacit embrace of another person’s desires removes personal responsibility.

The column further claimed that everyone suffers when society tries to treat others as they want to be treated. This, again, was a sweeping statement without the benefit of supporting information.

Jesus was an exemplar of how to treat people from all walks of life respectfully; his followers are called on to do the same, with love, not divisiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cathy Cato

Duluth

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
08xx23.op.dnt.buchananpic.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Crosswalk buttons near Denfeld need to be moved
Aug 16
 · 
By  James Patrick Buchanan
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Beyond music, City on the Hill transformative
Aug 13
 · 
By  Brett Harvey, Fridley, Minnesota
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Zeleznikar stands out in first year as lawmaker
Aug 13
 · 
By  John Reynolds, St. Paul
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
two fire trucks in front of smoldering building
Local
Woman arrested after fire destroys Makinen home
22h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.comMinnesota Duluth players stretch Thursday during practice sessions for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Bulldogs Hockey
2025 NCHC postseason tournament will include all nine teams
12m ago
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
man working with metal
Members Only
Lifestyle
Good grief! Duluth scarecrow maker sets sights on State Fair win
5h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
young people in full skirts and suits dancing in decorated gym
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Interview with a teenager
17h ago
 · 
By  Claudia Myers