Reader's View: Column’s Golden Rule claims unsupported

The Aug. 12 commentary, “ Golden Rule canceled: It imposes one's beliefs on others ,” was a disappointing read.

I am not arguing about the Bible’s Golden Rule vs. the marketing-based construct, the Platinum Rule, or from a religious perspective.

Rather, I found the piece lacked reliable, useful information. The declarative statement by writer Emma Posey Waters of the Independent Women’s Forum that, “Doctors no longer treat patients based on their own expertise but on the patient’s self-diagnosis” was presented as fact. Yet she offered no supportive information. The column also did not explain how the Platinum Rule’s tacit embrace of another person’s desires removes personal responsibility.

The column further claimed that everyone suffers when society tries to treat others as they want to be treated. This, again, was a sweeping statement without the benefit of supporting information.

Jesus was an exemplar of how to treat people from all walks of life respectfully; his followers are called on to do the same, with love, not divisiveness.

Cathy Cato

Duluth

