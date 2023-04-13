Reader's View: Column on political correctness a win for free speech
I imagine both the writer and the newspaper are being assailed now by those who do not want to allow others to express their opinions freely.
Kudos to Gord Harteau for having the courage to speak up against the oppressiveness of the politically correct police. And kudos to the News Tribune for publishing Harteau’s April 8 column, headlined, “ Political correctness out of hand; we must push back .”
Stay on the side of free speech, both of them!
Jerry Tjader
Webster, Wisconsin
