Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Column on political correctness a win for free speech

Opinion by Jerry Tjader, Webster, Wisconsin
Today at 8:00 AM

Kudos to Gord Harteau for having the courage to speak up against the oppressiveness of the politically correct police. And kudos to the News Tribune for publishing Harteau’s April 8 column, headlined, “ Political correctness out of hand; we must push back .”

I imagine both the writer and the newspaper are being assailed now by those who do not want to allow others to express their opinions freely. Stay on the side of free speech, both of them!

Jerry Tjader

Webster, Wisconsin

