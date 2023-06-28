Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Classified documents belong to us all

All taxpayers paid for the compiling, categorizing, and classifying of the information in every document in the National Archives, and they belong to all of us as American citizens.

Opinion by Stephen Wedel, Hermantown
Today at 6:47 AM

This letter concerns the issue of former elected officials retaining secret federal documents and storing them at their private residences. While most of the attention has been on those documents that were classified as secret, I would like to point out that none of these people should have in their possession any federal documents outside of those needed to fulfill their duties while in office.

All federal documents from the most secret to the most mundane statistical report never belong to any elected official, even if generated during his or her tenure in office. Rather, they are the property of every citizen of the United States. Former President Donald Trump's recent claims that the documents at his home belonged to him were both false and misleading. All taxpayers paid for the compiling, categorizing, and classifying of the information in every document in the National Archives, and they belong to all of us as American citizens. All elected officials and their advisors need to respect that fact.

In addition, the notion that former presidents have simply taken any documents they wanted for their presidential libraries is also untrue. I have always noted that past presidents requested documents from the National Archives for their presidential libraries and then are loaned any of those documents to display in their libraries that would not hurt national security. The key word here is “loaned!” I believe the thought and hope is that more people will get to view these documents in these alternate settings, thus providing the American citizens to whom these documents really belong greater access to them.

I would guess that storing them in the guest bathroom of a private residence or a storage unit up the road was never part of that plan.

Stephen Wedel

Hermantown

