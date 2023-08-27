Reader's View: Claiming Trump is honest is dishonest

In his Aug. 13 “Point/Counterpoint” column in the News Tribune, “ Trump was honest about border crisis, media bias, more, ” former Colorado state Sen. Ted Harvey lamented almost endlessly how former President Donald Trump wasn’t given credit for his honesty. Trump amassed more than 30,000 lies in office, as tallied by the Washington Post.

Saying he was “honest” about illegal immigration did him no favors. Previous presidents also dealt with securing our southern border. President Barack Obama was not named the “ deporter-in-chief ” by immigrant reform groups because he ignored the problem.

Trump’s own security people said the 2020 election was the most secure in American history. Fervent belief of voter fraud means nothing without evidence, and Harvey only seemed concerned with “anti-Republican voter fraud.”

Beltway influencers may look down on others, but that didn’t stop Trump from belittling residents outside of Washington, D.C. Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke of Trump’s flippant attitude concerning the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. When Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont requested federal aid after devastating storms in his state, Trump insisted he “ ask me nicely .”

The American economy has recovered from the legacy of the Trump administration despite economists predicting a recession since President Joe Biden assumed office. If Harvey had any intention of being honest in his column, he would have acknowledged the failure of Trump’s economic policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems no column complaining about the current state of affairs can be complete without relentless belly-aching about the so-called woke movement. Woke literally means being aware of social injustice. Yet Republicans manage to distort the term to mean anything they do not like, then claim wokeness is a “scourge” and “woke Democrats should be punished,” as Harvey wrote.

He may want to reconsider his legacy and attach himself to someone more worthwhile, not a politician like Trump, who comes off as heartless and whose morals seem decrepit.

James N. Bragge

Carlton

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.